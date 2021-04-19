College Basketball World Reacts To Chet Holmgren’s Decision

Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Monday afternoon, giving the Bulldogs their highest ranked high school player in program history.

Mark Few will be getting a talented seven-footer in his newest recruit. Holmgren has already established himself as an elite rim protector with his lengthy wingspan, but has also shown plenty of potential on offense. With his ability to shoot the three, roll to the rim and score from the block, the 18-year-old has already received 2022 NBA Draft buzz.

Holmgren played his high school ball at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, spending most of his career alongside former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs. During his senior year in 2020, he averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks while shooting 80 percent from the field.

“The process was hard,” Holmgren said after his commitment on ESPN. “I had a lot to learn on the go. I had to lean on others and get their advice. My dad went through it, and coach Larry Suggs with Jalen. I kept getting consistent advice that I will get a feeling when I know. Not to overanalyze everything because everything sounds good. Nobody sells their weakness.

“It was [Gonzaga’s] consistent approach, how versatile they are on the court and their offensive style. They take their talent and tweak their system based on their personnel. They know how to put it all together.”

Chet Holmgren, the nation’s No. 1 player, is headed to Gonzaga. If Timme and Nembhard come back, the Zags should start the season No. 1. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 19, 2021

Official. Chet Holmgren is headed to Gonzaga. Let’s boogie. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 19, 2021

.@ChetHolmgren to @ZagMBB, and we are done here. Zags evolution from Cinderella to not just a national player, but national power is complete. — Dana O'Neil😷 (@DanaONeilWriter) April 19, 2021

Holmgren will now head out west and join one of the fastest-rising programs in college basketball. Few and Gonzaga are fresh off of a run to the NCAA Championship game, where a loss to Baylor prevented a perfect season. Still, the Bulldogs have made the title contest twice in the last five years.

In 2021, Gonzaga should have an opportunity to compete for a championship once again. Although Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert will take their talents to the NBA, 2020 starters Andrew Nembhard and Drew Timme are expected to return to Spokane.

Alongside incoming No. 3-ranked point guard, Hunter Sallis, and Holmgren, Gonzaga should be in the national conversation all year long.