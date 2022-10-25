College Basketball Star Is Transferring After Coach's Firing

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 20: A general view of the court before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena on March 20, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Manhattan made a surprising move this Tuesday, firing basketball coach Steve Masiello. The program is quickly seeing just how much of an impact that decision will have on the 2022-23 roster.

Senior forward Jose Perez plans on entering the transfer portal in the wake of Masiello's dismal from Manhattan, according to Jaden Daly.

Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, has a very strong bond with Masiello. He'll now explore his options.

During the 2021-22 season, Perez averaged 18.9 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Jaspers.

Masiello has been coaching Manhattan's basketball team since 2011. He has a 162-177 record with a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.

Manhattan athletic director Marianne Reilly released a statement on the decision to terminate Masiello's contract.

"We thank Coach Masiello for his service and wish him well," Reilly said. "As we look to building successful teams for the future - and with recruiting season beginning soon and Coach Masiello's contract ending in April 2023 - we determined that it was the right time to begin rebuilding from the top down."

It'll be interesting to see if other players on Manhattan's roster follow in Perez's footsteps and enter the transfer portal.