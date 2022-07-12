College Basketball Star's Killer Reportedly Died Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

According to The Advocate's James Finn, via the Associated Press, East Baton Rouge Parish Prison staffers found Dyteon Simpson unresponsive Sunday night.

Per sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, a preliminary toxicology report found fentanyl in his system at the time of death. He was 23 years old.

Simpson was convicted of killing Sims in 2018. He shot Sims in the face with a pistol outside a campus fraternity partner when Sims attempted to defend a friend during a fight. Prosecutors said a pistol found in Simpson's girlfriend's car matched the bullet and shell casing recovered from the crime scene.

A jury found Simpson guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year, and he was sentenced to life in prison last week.

Sims, a Baton Rouge native, averaged 6.0 points per game during two years with the Tigers. He died at age 20.