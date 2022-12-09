College Basketball Team Took 111 3-Point Shots In Game
Grinnell College set an NCAA men's basketball record on Thursday night for the most 3-pointers attempted in a single game. The Pioneers attempted 111 shots from beyond the arc.
What makes this feat so impressive is that Grinnell didn't attempt a single two-point field goal.
Although this was a very bold strategy, Grinnell cruised past Emmaus Bible College with a 124-67 victory.
Grinnell ultimately made 40-of-111 attempts. Adam Phillips led the charge with 36 points.
Moze Thurmgreene was the second-leading scorer for Grinnell, knocking down eight 3-pointers. Aiden Gilbert and Jackson Leone had strong performances as well, scoring 18 points and 12 points, respectively.
Here are a few highlights from Thursday game:
Grinnell is a member of the Midwest Conference at the Division-III level.
Next up on the schedule for Grinnell is a showdown with Westminster College. It'll be nearly impossible for David Arsenault Jr.'s squad to match Thursday's performance.