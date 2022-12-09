College Basketball Team Took 111 3-Point Shots In Game

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 21: A general view of the court ahead of the game between the UCLA Bruins and UAB Blazers in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 21, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Grinnell College set an NCAA men's basketball record on Thursday night for the most 3-pointers attempted in a single game. The Pioneers attempted 111 shots from beyond the arc.

What makes this feat so impressive is that Grinnell didn't attempt a single two-point field goal.

Although this was a very bold strategy, Grinnell cruised past Emmaus Bible College with a 124-67 victory.

Grinnell ultimately made 40-of-111 attempts. Adam Phillips led the charge with 36 points.

Moze Thurmgreene was the second-leading scorer for Grinnell, knocking down eight 3-pointers. Aiden Gilbert and Jackson Leone had strong performances as well, scoring 18 points and 12 points, respectively.

Here are a few highlights from Thursday game:

Grinnell is a member of the Midwest Conference at the Division-III level.

Next up on the schedule for Grinnell is a showdown with Westminster College. It'll be nearly impossible for David Arsenault Jr.'s squad to match Thursday's performance.