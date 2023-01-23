Skip to main content
NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Maryland guard Jahmir Young at Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - JANUARY 22: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.

Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll.

Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close home win over Maryland.

Here's the full top 25:

  1. Purdue
  2. Alabama 
  3. Tennessee 
  4. Kansas State 
  5. TCU 
  6. UCLA 
  7. Kansas 
  8. Texas 
  9. Houston 
  10. Baylor
  11. Iowa State
  12. Arizona
  13. Auburn
  14. Indiana
  15. Xavier
  16. Gonzaga
  17. Charleston
  18. Virginia
  19. Marquette
  20. New Mexico
  21. Michigan State
  22. UNC
  23. Duke
  24. Kentucky
  25. Clemson

The official college basketball top 25 polls will come out later on Monday afternoon.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is only two months away.