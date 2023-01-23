NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - JANUARY 22: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.

Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll.

Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close home win over Maryland.

Here's the full top 25:

Purdue Alabama Tennessee Kansas State TCU UCLA Kansas Texas Houston Baylor Iowa State Arizona Auburn Indiana Xavier Gonzaga Charleston Virginia Marquette New Mexico Michigan State UNC Duke Kentucky Clemson

The official college basketball top 25 polls will come out later on Monday afternoon.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is only two months away.