NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.
Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll.
Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close home win over Maryland.
Here's the full top 25:
- Purdue
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Kansas State
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Texas
- Houston
- Baylor
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Auburn
- Indiana
- Xavier
- Gonzaga
- Charleston
- Virginia
- Marquette
- New Mexico
- Michigan State
- UNC
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Clemson
The official college basketball top 25 polls will come out later on Monday afternoon.
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is only two months away.