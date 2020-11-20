CBS Names Top 10 College Basketball Programs Of All Time

What makes a college basketball program one of the all-time greats? Is it the number of NCAA titles? The number of NBA superstars produced? Consistent appearances in the postseason? Something else entirely?

CBS Sports didn’t set out to decisively answer any of those questions this week. The outlet has been putting together its list of the top college basketball programs of all-time, and finally published the full list today.

Their list was filled to the brim with NCAA blue bloods. Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UConn and Villanova were all in attendance.

Popular programs that have seen less title glory in recent years but have rich histories also made the cut. Filling out the list are UCLA, Indiana and Cincinnati.

We all knew which teams were likely to make the cut. But it’s the ordering of those teams that trigger debate for weeks or even months to come.

Here are CBS’ top 10 college basketball programs of all-time:

Kentucky UNC Duke UCLA Kansas Louisville Indiana UConn Villanova Cincinnati

Looking at the list, it’s pretty clear that CBS Sports factored in total number of titles won. Every college basketball program on the list boasts at least two national titles.

But the number of titles doesn’t seem to have had much bearing. If it did, there’s no way UCLA and their 11 national titles would have fallen to fourth.

Clearly the recent success of Kentucky, UNC and Duke played a big role in getting their programs over the top. All three of those schools have at least one national title and two Final Four appearances in the past ten years.

What do you think of CBS’ ranking?

