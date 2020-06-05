College Basketball Transfer Exposes Old Coach’s Disturbing Remarks

On Thursday night, a former college basketball player took to Twitter with disturbing allegations against his former coach.

Jaylen Shead, a former basketball player at Texas State, shared the reason behind his transfer. He detailed his former coach’s disturbing comments to the team during his time there.

Shead accused Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar of encouraging players to speed up during suicide running drills by telling them to “chase that chicken.” But that was just the beginning of the alleged comments.

“If a brown man with a turbin and AK-47 walked in, I bet y’all would run as fast as you could,” the coach allegedly said. He expanded on that, and more, in three pages of text.

With all this going on, let’s talk about what I and other players dealt w playing 🏀 for Danny Kaspar at Texas State. Many asked why the starting PG on a 25 win, 1st place contender team would transfer before his senior szn.. well👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Du2VSSOKMl — JaylenShead™️ (@thejayyshead) June 4, 2020

Here are more of his comments:

“One of my former teammates from Europe was messing up in practice, [the coach] stopped practice to tell him ‘a lot of the boosters/alumni here at (Texas State) are Trump supporters, you keep messing up I’ll have you deported.’ …I was running suicides and since I was in the lead, my teammates began to say ‘damn he moving fast,’ coach proceeds to say ‘he’s running like the cops are behind him.'”

Shead eventually transferred from Texas State to Washington State where he played in 12 games for the Cougars.

Kaspar has not issued a response to the allegations from his former player.