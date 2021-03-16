Report: Another College Basketball Coach Has Been Fired

Earlier this week, several college basketball coaches learned that they would no longer be coaching at their respective programs.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, DePaul parted ways with head coach Dave Leitao after six straight years without an NCAA Tournament appearance. Leitao became the third head coach to be fired on Monday.

He joined Indiana’s Archie Miller and Minnesota’s Richard Pitino. On Tuesday night, that trio gained another name that was somewhat surprising to the college basketball community.

According to multiple reports, Utah and head coach Larry Krystkowiak are parting ways. CBS Sports insider Gary Parrish was the first one to break the news.

BREAKING: Utah and Larry Krystkowiak are parting ways, a source told @CBSSports. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 16, 2021

Just a few minutes later, college basketball insider Josh Newman suggested Krystkowiak resigned from his role, but that has since been debunked.

A statement from athletic director Mark Harlan made it clear he fired Krystkowiak.

Utah makes the coaching change official — Larry Krystkowiak is out, and the school made it clear it was a firing. pic.twitter.com/CtQ1hZTcbS — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 16, 2021

Krystkowiak got off to a slow start in his first seasons as the Utes head coach, leading the team to a 6-25 record. However, he turned the program around in a hurry, leading the Utes to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016.

During the 2015 NCAA Tournament, Utah made the run all the way to the Sweet Sixteen. Utah managed to get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016, but haven’t been back to the Big Dance since.

Utah will have a new head coach heading into the 2021-22 season.