The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 Released

Baylor's mascot at a basketball game.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: The mascot for the Baylor Bears performs as they take on the Syracuse Orange during the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Week 10 of the 2019-20 college basketball season is upon us, and the Associated Press top 25 poll has now been released. While the top three is staying the same, there was plenty of movement below them.

Oregon, Louisville, Memphis, Villanova and Ohio State all suffered big losses. But their losses paved the way for Butler, San Diego State, Michigan State and FSU to break into the top 10.

We head into Week 10 with Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Baylor and Auburn as teams No. 1 through No. 5.

Here’s the full top 25:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Duke
  3. Kansas
  4. Baylor
  5. Auburn
  6. Butler
  7. San Diego State
  8. Michigan State
  9. Oregon
  10. Florida State
  11. Ohio State
  12. Maryland
  13. Louisville
  14. Kentucky
  15. Dayton
  16. Villanova
  17. West Virginia
  18. Virginia
  19. Michigan
  20. Penn State
  21. Memphis
  22. Texas Tech
  23. Wichita State
  24. Arizona
  25. Colorado

There will be a number of top 25 showdowns this week: Ohio State-Maryland, Baylor-Texas Tech, and Arizona-Oregon.

But the big one will be a Saturday game between No. 4 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. That game could go a long way in determining who the real Big 12 powerhouse is.


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.