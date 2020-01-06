Week 10 of the 2019-20 college basketball season is upon us, and the Associated Press top 25 poll has now been released. While the top three is staying the same, there was plenty of movement below them.

Oregon, Louisville, Memphis, Villanova and Ohio State all suffered big losses. But their losses paved the way for Butler, San Diego State, Michigan State and FSU to break into the top 10.

We head into Week 10 with Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Baylor and Auburn as teams No. 1 through No. 5.

Here’s the full top 25:

Gonzaga Duke Kansas Baylor Auburn Butler San Diego State Michigan State Oregon Florida State Ohio State Maryland Louisville Kentucky Dayton Villanova West Virginia Virginia Michigan Penn State Memphis Texas Tech Wichita State Arizona Colorado

There will be a number of top 25 showdowns this week: Ohio State-Maryland, Baylor-Texas Tech, and Arizona-Oregon.

But the big one will be a Saturday game between No. 4 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. That game could go a long way in determining who the real Big 12 powerhouse is.