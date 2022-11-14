College Basketball Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 Released
We're officially a week into the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season.
On Monday, the latest college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released.
There aren't too many changes at the top of the poll, considering there weren't any huge upsets.
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Kansas
- Duke
- UCLA
- Arkansas
- Creighton
- Texas
- Indiana
- Auburn
- Arizona
- TCU
- Virginia
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Dayton
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
- UConn
There are some big college basketball games coming up later this month, with all of the Thanksgiving Week tournaments taking place.
We should get some serious movement in the AP Poll moving forward the rest of November.