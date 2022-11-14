College Basketball Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 Released

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: Assistant coach Hubert Davis looks on during practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

We're officially a week into the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season.

On Monday, the latest college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released.

There aren't too many changes at the top of the poll, considering there weren't any huge upsets.

North Carolina Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Baylor Kansas Duke UCLA Arkansas Creighton Texas Indiana Auburn Arizona TCU Virginia San Diego State Alabama Illinois Michigan Dayton Tennessee Texas Tech Texas A&M UConn

There are some big college basketball games coming up later this month, with all of the Thanksgiving Week tournaments taking place.

We should get some serious movement in the AP Poll moving forward the rest of November.