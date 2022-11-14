Skip to main content
College Basketball Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 Released

We're officially a week into the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season. 

On Monday, the latest college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released.

There aren't too many changes at the top of the poll, considering there weren't any huge upsets.

  1. North Carolina
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Houston
  4. Kentucky
  5. Baylor
  6. Kansas
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Texas
  12. Indiana
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. TCU
  16. Virginia
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. Illinois
  20. Michigan
  21. Dayton
  22. Tennessee
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Texas A&M
  25. UConn

There are some big college basketball games coming up later this month, with all of the Thanksgiving Week tournaments taking place. 

We should get some serious movement in the AP Poll moving forward the rest of November.