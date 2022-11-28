College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball has a new No. 1.
The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top.
Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s.
Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round out the top five in the latest AP Poll top 25.
Here's the full poll:
- Houston
- Texas
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Creighton
- UConn
- Kansas
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Gonzaga
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Duke
- UNC
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Iowa State
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
College basketball is continuing to heat up, with several notable non-conference games taking place in December.
It should be another fun month of college hoops.