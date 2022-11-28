Skip to main content
College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released

A closeup of Houston Cougars basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars coaches during a practice session ahead of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at the Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College basketball has a new No. 1.

The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top.

Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s. 

Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round out the top five in the latest AP Poll top 25.

Here's the full poll:

  1. Houston
  2. Texas
  3. Virginia
  4. Arizona
  5. Purdue
  6. Baylor
  7. Creighton
  8. UConn
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana
  11. Arkansas
  12. Alabama
  13. Tennessee
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Auburn
  16. Illinois
  17. Duke
  18. UNC
  19. Kentucky
  20. Michigan State
  21. UCLA
  22. Maryland
  23. Iowa State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Ohio State

College basketball is continuing to heat up, with several notable non-conference games taking place in December.

It should be another fun month of college hoops.