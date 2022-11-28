College Basketball Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars coaches during a practice session ahead of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at the Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College basketball has a new No. 1.

The Week 4 Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and there's a new team up top.

Houston, undefeated, is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the early 1980s.

Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue round out the top five in the latest AP Poll top 25.

Here's the full poll:

Houston Texas Virginia Arizona Purdue Baylor Creighton UConn Kansas Indiana Arkansas Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga Auburn Illinois Duke UNC Kentucky Michigan State UCLA Maryland Iowa State San Diego State Ohio State

College basketball is continuing to heat up, with several notable non-conference games taking place in December.

It should be another fun month of college hoops.