College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon.

Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston, rounding out the top five.

Here's the full top 25 poll from the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

  1. Purdue
  2. Virginia
  3. UConn
  4. Alabama
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Arizona
  10. Arkansas
  11. Baylor
  12. Duke
  13. Kentucky
  14. Indiana
  15. Gonzaga
  16. UCLA
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Illinois
  19. Auburn
  20. Maryland
  21. TCU
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Ohio State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Miami

Most colleges are currently in finals, so there aren't a ton of big games this week, but the 2022-23 season will certainly heat up from here.