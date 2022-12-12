College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon.
Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll.
The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston, rounding out the top five.
Here's the full top 25 poll from the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.
- Purdue
- Virginia
- UConn
- Alabama
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Mississippi State
- Illinois
- Auburn
- Maryland
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Virginia Tech
- Miami
Most colleges are currently in finals, so there aren't a ton of big games this week, but the 2022-23 season will certainly heat up from here.