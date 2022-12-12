College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon.

Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston, rounding out the top five.

Here's the full top 25 poll from the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

Purdue Virginia UConn Alabama Houston Tennessee Texas Kansas Arizona Arkansas Baylor Duke Kentucky Indiana Gonzaga UCLA Mississippi State Illinois Auburn Maryland TCU Wisconsin Ohio State Virginia Tech Miami

Most colleges are currently in finals, so there aren't a ton of big games this week, but the 2022-23 season will certainly heat up from here.