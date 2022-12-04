College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season.
The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss.
Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now.
Should the Cardinals pull the plug and fire him following this dismal start?
Many in the college basketball world are already calling for him to be fired.
"This current coaching staff has me sooo uninterested that I don't even turn the game on, I just follow it casually on my phone. Sad times," one fan wrote.
"Fire Payne Now Please. Don’t let him coach the second half," another fan added.
"FIRE KENNY PAYNE," one fan added.
"FIRE KENNY PAYNE YOU KNOW WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE THIS IS RIDICULOUS," another fan wrote.
"Not knowing the buyout situation, etc. Can someone please paint the picture of the quickest way of getting rid of Payne? Thx," one fan added.
Payne and the Cardinal are likely facing an 0-10 start to the season. It's one of the worst in Power Five history.