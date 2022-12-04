College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season.

The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss.

Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now.

Should the Cardinals pull the plug and fire him following this dismal start?

Many in the college basketball world are already calling for him to be fired.

"This current coaching staff has me sooo uninterested that I don't even turn the game on, I just follow it casually on my phone. Sad times," one fan wrote.

"Fire Payne Now Please. Don’t let him coach the second half," another fan added.

"FIRE KENNY PAYNE," one fan added.

"FIRE KENNY PAYNE YOU KNOW WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE THIS IS RIDICULOUS," another fan wrote.

"Not knowing the buyout situation, etc. Can someone please paint the picture of the quickest way of getting rid of Payne? Thx," one fan added.

Payne and the Cardinal are likely facing an 0-10 start to the season. It's one of the worst in Power Five history.