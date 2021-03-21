The Spun

College Basketball World Speculating About Porter Moser’s Future

Porter Moser yelling out instructions on the sideline.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Three years after their run to the Final Four, Loyola Chicago and head coach Porter Moser have pulled off another massive upset.

The eighth-seeded Ramblers just knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois to reach the Sweet 16. As it stands, Loyola was probably underseeded by the committee, and the Illini paid the price.

Moser put on a coaching clinic this afternoon, schooling his counterpart Brad Underwood on both ends of the court. If the 52-year-old coach wants a high-major job soon, he should have no problem getting one.

Lots of college basketball pundits are discussing Moser’s future right now.

As you can see above, a lot of people think Indiana should hire Moser to replace Archie Miller.

For full disclosure, the author of this post feels the same way.

We’ll see where Moser is next season. For now, he and his team are dancing into the Sweet 16.


