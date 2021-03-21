College Basketball World Speculating About Porter Moser’s Future

Three years after their run to the Final Four, Loyola Chicago and head coach Porter Moser have pulled off another massive upset.

The eighth-seeded Ramblers just knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois to reach the Sweet 16. As it stands, Loyola was probably underseeded by the committee, and the Illini paid the price.

Moser put on a coaching clinic this afternoon, schooling his counterpart Brad Underwood on both ends of the court. If the 52-year-old coach wants a high-major job soon, he should have no problem getting one.

Lots of college basketball pundits are discussing Moser’s future right now.

So, where do we think Porter Moser will be coaching next season? Follow up: Where *should* he be coaching next season? — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 21, 2021

Porter Moser turned down eight years and $18 million from St. John's, which was probably smart in hindsight, because he's worth more $$$. This is quite a job interview right now. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) March 21, 2021

The Athletic Directors at Indiana, Marquette, Iowa State, etc should all be in touch with Porter Moser’s agent ASAP. We are being reminded – for the second time in the past few years – that he’s one of the best college 🏀 coaches at any level. — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 21, 2021

Congratulations to Indiana basketball: The NCAA Tournament just did your coaching search for you. You're not getting Brad Stevens. You're not getting Chris Beard. You can get Porter Moser there. And the dude can win there. Gotta be one of the best X's and O's guys in the game — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 21, 2021

Indiana looking at Porter Moser pic.twitter.com/0YUm8asfjj — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) March 21, 2021

Where is Porter Moser coaching next year? Between identifying talent and coaching, he should be able to pick his next job given this run at Loyola. What time does Indiana reach out to his agent? — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 21, 2021

As you can see above, a lot of people think Indiana should hire Moser to replace Archie Miller.

For full disclosure, the author of this post feels the same way.

Also, IU shouldn't let Porter Moser leave the state without hiring him. — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) March 21, 2021

We’ll see where Moser is next season. For now, he and his team are dancing into the Sweet 16.