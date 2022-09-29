College Basketball World Is Praying For USC Star Freshman

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 12: General view of the Galen Center on opening night before the women's volleyball match between the Stanford Cardinal and the Southern California Trojans on October 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. The volleyball match was the first event held in the new arena, which will also be home to USC's men's and women's basketball and men's volleyball teams. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu's career has been put on hold indefinitely.

A top-30 recruit, the 7-foot Iwuchukwu arrived on campus with high expectations. However, as he revealed to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Iwuchukwu was hospitalized in July after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout.

"This past summer I had a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout," Iwuchukwu told CBS Sports in a statement. "Since the event, I have received optimal care from the university and my personal expert medical team. Currently, I am adhering to the standard protocol designed to ensure my health and safety. I'm feeling great and my recovery and rehabilitation remain positive."

While Iwuchukwu waits to find out if he'll ever be cleared to play, the college basketball world has been sending him well-wishes all afternoon.

Obviously, this situation had to be terrifying for Iwuchukwu and the entire USC basketball family. Thank God he is okay as of now.

Basketball comes secondary to his health any day.