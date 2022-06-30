College Basketball World Not Happy With Ohio State Schedule News
Ohio State's men's basketball team is going to play a lot of big-time programs in the non-conference aspect of the season this upcoming winter.
Unfortunately, basically none of those games will happen at home.
As pointed out by college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney, Ohio State could play four top-level teams in the non-conference next year.
The Buckeyes' fan base, though, won't get to experience them in person (unless they travel, of course).
Non-conference neutral site games make a lot of money, but it's disappointing for these games to not happen inside college basketball on-campus arenas.
Hey, the games will be fun to watch on television, at least...