College Basketball World Not Happy With Ohio State Schedule News

BATON ROUGE, LA - MARCH 19: The Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the first round of the NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri State Lady Bears on March 19, 2022, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State's men's basketball team is going to play a lot of big-time programs in the non-conference aspect of the season this upcoming winter.

Unfortunately, basically none of those games will happen at home.

As pointed out by college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney, Ohio State could play four top-level teams in the non-conference next year.

The Buckeyes' fan base, though, won't get to experience them in person (unless they travel, of course).

Non-conference neutral site games make a lot of money, but it's disappointing for these games to not happen inside college basketball on-campus arenas.

Hey, the games will be fun to watch on television, at least...