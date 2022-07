TAMPA, FL - MARCH 19: Albert, the mascot for the Florida Gators, performs against the UCLA Bruins during the third round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at St. Pete Times Forum on March 19, 2011 in Tampa, Florida. Florida won 73-65. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

The college basketball world is thinking of a former Florida Gators standout this weekend.

Patric Young, a former Florida basketball star turned college basketball analyst, was involved in a single-car accident in Nebraska earlier this week.

The car of the ex-college basketball star rolled over several times. Young has since been hospitalized in South Dakota.

Get well soon, Patric.

The college basketball world is thinking of you.