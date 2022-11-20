College Basketball World Praying For UConn Assistant Coach

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 UConn women's basketball season has been off to a great start thus far. But right now the Huskies are dealing with an issue that's way bigger than basketball.

During today's game against NC State, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey went onto the floor and had to be treated by the medical staff. Players from both teams went to the locker rooms as she was tended to.

Fortunately, Dailey was able to sit up but needed help getting onto the stretcher. She was then taken out of the XL Center.

Fans on Twitter are praying for Dailey's quick recovery. Many have been pointing out just how essential she is to the team and hope she is okay.

A former basketball star in her own right, Chris Dailey has been Geno Auriemma's right hand woman at UConn since he took over the program in the mid-1980s. She's been a part of all 11 o their national championship teams during Auriemma's tenure.

In 2018, Dailey was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame - one of only a few people inducted as an assistant only.

We'll all be watching and waiting to see if Dailey is able to recover. Losing her for any period of time would be a big blow to the Huskies.

But it's far more important that Dailey is simply healthy. Get well soon!