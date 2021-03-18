College Basketball World Reacts To Start Of The NCAA Tournament

It’s here. The 2021 NCAA Tournament is finally here.

For the first time in 710 days, college basketball’s most celebrated event is in action. The First Four tip-offs the tournament on Thursday and is already underway.

The first contest between mid-major programs Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary’s began the 2021 NCAA Tournament just after 5 p.m. ET on TRUTV. The pair of 16-seeds will compete for a date with No. 1 Michigan on Saturday.

Three more games will follow. No. 11 Drake will square off against No. 11 Wichita State in a battle between two of the last teams to get into the Big Dance. The second 16-seed match-up will be the third game of the night between Sun Belt champ Appalachian State and Norfolk State.

The nightcap features a pair of blue bloods, as Michigan State and Tom Izzo will take on Mick Cronin and UCLA. Both on the No. 11 line, the winner of Spartans-Bruins will meet No. 6 BYU in the First Round.

But rather than look too far ahead, college basketball fans just celebrated what was in front of them Thursday. Social media was abuzz with fans and media members that were overjoyed at the return of the NCAA Tournament.

That’s some beautiful NCAA tournament basketball right there. Get your popcorn ready. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 18, 2021

Let history record it: John Walker III of Texas Southern scored the first NCAA Tournament points in two years. Good to be back. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 18, 2021

Virginia defeated Texas Tech to win the 2019 NCAA Tournament on April 8, 2019. That was 710 days ago. The NCAA Tournament has finally, officially returned. "Here we go." — The band Dispatch circa 1997 via the indie-darling stoner album Bang Bang. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2021

The 2021 NCAA Tournament has officially begun. Enjoy the madness, everyone. pic.twitter.com/NQzplP4c9O — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2021

The 2021 NCAA Tournament has started. — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 18, 2021

Although the First Round of the NCAA Tournament normally takes place on Thursday, the schedule was slightly altered to allow teams time to quarantine in Indianapolis. This year, First Round games will be played on Friday and Saturday, with the Second Round coming on Sunday and Monday.

Everything will culminate in Indianapolis at the Final Four, set to take place on April 3.

Strap in college basketball fans and prepare for the next few weeks to be filled with plenty of exciting games.