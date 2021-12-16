The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino’s Viral Message

A closeup of Rick Pitino.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Iona basketball was supposed to play Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, but now Rick Pitino and his team are looking for a fill-in.

Seton Hall is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its program; as a result, the 16th-ranked Pirates can’t play the Gaels as scheduled. Pitino took to Twitter earlier today to try and secure a new opponent.

“Short notice, but anyone out there interested in playing us at 3:00PM on Saturday in the worlds most famous arena???” Pitino wrote.

As you might imagine, the responses to this tweet are pretty funny. There are some suggesting Iona schedule Kentucky, Pitino’s former employer. The Wildcats were supposed to play Ohio State in Las Vegas, but that game was also canceled due to COVID-19 issues with in the OSU program.

Other people are saying Iona should play the Knicks, while some are offering their men’s league teams to fill the void.

https://twitter.com/DennisJove/status/1471576096521035776?s=20

It will be interesting to see if Iona can find a new team to play on short notice. Duke was able to secure Loyola-Maryland after Cleveland State had to back out of its game against the Blue Devils this Saturday.

On a more serious note, it is definitely disconcerting to see COVID wreaking havoc on rosters all across the sports world right now. Hopefully another stoppage is not forthcoming.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.