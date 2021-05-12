College Basketball World Reacts To 5-Star’s Surprising Decision

One of the top recruits in all of college basketball made his final decision this Wednesday, as five-star forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. announced that he’s going to play for his father at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Baldwin is the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 1 small forward from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Duke and Georgetown were both in the running for Baldwin, but the Wisconsin native ultimately decided that he wants to stay close to home and play for a coach who knows how to utilize his skillset best.

“The thought of playing for my dad was too good to pass up,” Baldwin said, via ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “I trust him with everything. He never puts my game in a box.”

2021 five-star Patrick Baldwin Jr. tells me he’s committed to play for this father at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rg4lw18xYx — Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) May 12, 2021

Since the five-star recruit chose Wisconsin-Milwaukee over an elite basketball program like Duke, there are a lot of college hoops fans on social media shocked by his decision.

Patrick Baldwin Jr will play for his pops at UW-MILWAUKEE 🚨 @_pbaldwin23 Chose UW-Milwaukee over Duke and Georgetown 😳 pic.twitter.com/7ZQhntcrab — Overtime (@overtime) May 12, 2021

Patrick Baldwin Jr. will play for his father at UW-Milwaukee. Told me this fall, playing for his dad will be HUGE. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 12, 2021

Wisconsin-Milwaukee hasn’t had a winning season under Pat Baldwin, as he owns a 47-70 record in his four years as the program’s head coach.

The last time the Panthers actually made the NCAA Tournament was back in 2014, but perhaps the addition of Baldwin will help snap the team’s drought.

Baldwin is expected to be a one-and-done prospect at the collegiate level. In fact, he’s already been compared to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

We’ll find out next season if Baldwin is as good as advertised.