College Basketball World Reacts To Bill Self Punishment News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

College basketball's reigning national champion head coach wasn't on the recruiting trail for most of July.

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and his top assistant coach off the recruiting trail in July, arguably the most-important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs.

The Jayhawks are still under investigation from the NCAA for potential violations. Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA in 2019.

"Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were held off the road for the live recruiting period in July, sources told CBS Sports. Self and Townsend missed the biggest month in college basketball recruiting, which came and went Sunday afternoon without the leader of the reigning national champions at key events nationwide," CBS Sports reports.

College basketball fans are anxious to see what will happen.

"Very guilty guy move by a program screaming vehemently about being an innocent guy tho," one fan tweeted.

"Whoa. This would be a surprising move considering cooperating and doing self imposed bans has not worked out for others," another fan added.

"All we’ve ever seen out of these cases is that cooperating/self imposing sanctions actually has the opposite effect and the punishment winds up being worse. We are in new territory though with the IARP, so who the hell knows," another fan added.

Kansas is coming off a national championship season.