Legendary CBB Coaches Announces Retirement: Fans React

After spending over three decades as Davidson's head coach, Bob McKillop has announced his retirement.

"I think you know how my heart has been touched by Davidson, so I'll be stepping away," McKillop, said via ESPN. "And you may ask, 'When did you decide this, coach?' Well, after each year, I analyze completely what we're doing. How can we do it better? I'm in a constant quest to get better. Constant.

"It's been an absolutely extraordinary privilege to be the head coach at Davidson College. I've come across people, I've come across friends, I've come across players, staff members, colleagues, that have just given me such a great opportunity to grow as a human being. It's an extraordinary gift that you have all given to me. And I have much to be thankful for."

McKillop, 71, became the head coach of Davidson's basketball program in 1989. Over the course of his 33-year run, he won 634 games and made 10 NCAA tournament appearances.

The best run of McKillop's career came in 2008. Davidson made the Elite Eight in large part because of Steph Curry's heroic performances.

McKillop is receiving a round of applause this Friday as he rides off into the sunset.

"Hall of Fame person and friend," UMBC coach Jim Ferry said. "The game is going to miss you."

"Hall of Fame Coach, and more importantly, guy," former Saint Joseph's head coach Phil Martelli said.

"One of the greatest coaches of all time," one fan tweeted.

"Oh damn. This is a big deal," another fan wrote. "One of the best X's and O's coaches ever."

McKillop's son, Matt, has been announced as his replacement for the 2022-23 season.

Davidson's basketball program will never forget all that McKillop was able to accomplish.