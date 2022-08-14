College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James Recruiting News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 and Amari Bailey #10 of Sierra Canyon HS celebrate after defeating Glenbard West HS at Wintrust Arena on February 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Where - or if - is Bronny James going to play his college basketball?

The 2023 four-star recruit is heading into his final year of high school. However, to date, we haven't heard much about Bronny James recruitment.

Has he taken any major visits? Are any big schools on his short list? Where would his father, LeBron James, like him to go to school?

According to the latest reports, a couple of major schools are pushing for Bronny James.

College basketball fans remain curious to see where he'll end up.

"Every school will want him based off the television ratings he will bring with him. Wonder what school he’s interested in playing for," one fan wrote.

"Michigan has the shot here. Juwan Howard and LeBron James are good friends.." one fan added.

"College basketball will get a much needed boost when Bronny starts. A top 60 talent, plus the attention and star power of being Lebron's son. It's a win win," one fan added.

Where do you see Bronny James ending up?