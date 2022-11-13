College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 24: NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony watches play from the sidelines between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship.

Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced.

Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in the 2025 class.

The college basketball world is pretty thrilled with Kiyan's offer on Sunday.

"Carmelo Anthony’s son gets an offer from Jim Boeheim. What a story that would be if he came to Cuse," one fan wrote.

"YESSIR," one fan added.

"This is so dope!" one fan added on social media.

It would be pretty special to see Kiyan Anthony playing for the same school that his dad starred at.

The question is - will Jim Boeheim still be coaching the Orange when he's eligible to enroll?

At this rate - probably!