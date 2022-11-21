College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening.

The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy.

Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses.

"John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right now. Every guy he pulls, nukes them. Guys on the floor, nuking them. Cal losing 25-15 at Gonzaga and no signs of anyone knowing what to do to stop this = Nuclear Cal," Kyle Tucker tweeted.

Fans aren't happy with Cal's performance, either.

"Why is Cal upset with anyone but himself? We are over a decade into him praying his team is better than the other team because God knows they won’t win on play calling or an X & O coach," one fan added.

"Whose job is it that they know what to do?" one fan asked.

"Look in the mirror bud....." another fan wrote on social media.

We'll see if Calipari's halftime pep talk can fire up the Wildcats heading into the game's final 20 minutes.