College Basketball World Reacts To Dick Vitale’s Emotional Return

Dick Vitale of ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the college basketball world welcomed a beloved soul back into the broadcast booth.

Before he made his return to the booth, Vitale made a very honest admission. He said once he was diagnosed with cancer just over a month ago, he never thought he’d return to the booth.

“When told I had cancer at 82 on Oct 12 I thought my days behind the mic were over. I am thrilled to be joining Dave O’Brien on the call of GONZAGA VS UCLA ! 10 pm EST on [ESPN],” Vitale tweeted.

Not only did he return, but he did so for one of the biggest games of the season as No. 1 Gonzaga faced off against No. 2 UCLA. While the game may have been the biggest attraction, it was Dickie V that stole the headlines.

He gave an emotional message to fans before the game tipped off. Of course, once fans started seeing Dickie V in tears, they couldn’t help but get emotional either.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“Not me crying watching CBB,” ESPN’s Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor said.

“Dick Vitale in tears gives all the feels right now. It’s Go Time,” college basketball analyst Seth Davis said.

“Man, it’s terrific to see Vitale back on the mic,” said sports reporter Matt Norlander.

Everyone loved seeing Dickie V back in the booth and doing what he loves.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.