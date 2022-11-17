College Basketball World Reacts To 'Dunk Of The Year'

During last night's game between Arkansas and South Dakota State, sophomore forward Trevon Brazile threw down a vicious dunk over Broden Lien. Many people are already calling it the best dunk of the 2022-23 season.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Brazile got around Charlie Easley and then dropped the hammer on Lien.

The crowd at Bud Walton Arena immediately went into a frenzy once this play happened.

As for the reactions on social media, it appears college basketball fans were left in awe.

"Dear god," one fan tweeted.

"Off a drop step... how disrespectful," another fan replied.

"This is just sick," an Arkansas fan said.

Even the legendary Magic Johnson reacted to Brazile's dunk.

Johnson tweeted, "Dunk of the year in all of basketball, college or NBA, Arkansas’s Trevon Brazile! WOW!"

Brazile finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas will be back in action on Monday night against Louisville. The Razorbacks are 3-0.