College Basketball World Reacts To Former Ohio State Star's Death

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former Ohio State star on Monday.

Former Buckeyes star Jamaal Brown, a Texas native who became a team captain at Ohio State, has died at the age of 52.

"Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown has passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend. Brown was 52," Ohio State announced.

"The Arlington, Texas native appeared in 127 games, starting 126 of those games, from 1988-92. A floor leader, Brown averaged 9.0 points per game and scored 1,139 points in his career. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season in 1992. Brown made a team-high 34 three-pointers in 1991 and was second behind Jim Jackson in 1992 with 41 threes."

The college basketball world is heartbroken over the news on Monday.

"Sad to hear that @OhioStateHoops 2-time @bigten Champ, Jamaal Brown, has passed away. It’s rare that a player writes a school to be recruited & he’s good enough. So I made a recruiting trip to Dallas to see him (but to also visit a girlfriend.) He was good enough. RIP JB," Fran Fraschilla wrote.

"Man, this is sad. I’m 50 and absolutely loved that group of players. Hate to see this," one fan added.

"I'm not a big Buckeye hoops fan anymore (still a huge fan) but one of my favorite squads as a kid was that OSU team with Brown, Mark Baker, Jim Jackson, Chris Jent, Treg Lee, & Perry Carter...even had Canton, Ohio's own Big Bill Robinson," another fan added.

Our thoughts are with Jamaal's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.