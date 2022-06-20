College Basketball World Reacts To Heartbreaking Death

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: A general view as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the most-exciting players in college basketball was killed in a shooting at the age of 21 on Sunday night.

Darius Lee, a standout basketball player for Houston Baptist, died from injuries suffered from gunshot wounds.

The school announced the tragic news Monday morning.

"We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family. We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is.

He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day. As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much. Please keep his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family, during this very difficult time," Houston Baptist head coach James Bryant said.

Lee averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season for the Huskies.

He scored 52 in a game last year.

It's absolutely devastating news.

Our thoughts are with Lee's friends and family members during this difficult time.