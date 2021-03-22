College Basketball World Reacts To Iowa’s Blowout Loss

Given what we’ve seen in the NCAA Tournament so far, No. 2 Iowa losing in an upset to No. 7 Oregon isn’t an earth-shattering surprise. It’s the way Iowa is losing that has the college basketball world stunned.

The Ducks beat the Hawkeyes 95-80 to secure their trip to the Sweet 16. Their win dropped the Big Ten Conference as a whole to just 6-7 in the tournament, with only Michigan and Maryland remaining of the nine teams they sent to Indiana.

Oregon stormed out the gate, driving to the rim constantly and making great shots to set the tone early. Iowa tried to fight back and managed to exchange leads throughout the first half. But when Oregon ended the half with a 10-point lead, the Hawkeyes couldn’t get it back.

The Ducks dominated the second half en route to their 15-point win. And the reaction on social media is collective surprise.

On Twitter, analysts are pointing out that Iowa beaten by Oregon’s superior athleticism. The defense seemingly crumbled at the hands of the Ducks:

Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue, and now, Iowa…the top Big Ten teams we saw all season did not show up in the NCAA Tournament. This isn’t “overrated.” This is “underperforming.” Surprising. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 22, 2021

Iowa humbled by a much more athletic team. The tournament is about guard play and Iowa’s guards were exposed. A really fun season but can’t sugarcoat the ending. Very disappointing. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 22, 2021

Iowa's defense when Oregon drives to the lane pic.twitter.com/8dPb45MGFn — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 22, 2021

Iowa went 20-7 in the regular season and finished third in the Big Ten standings. They were knocked out in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals by title winner Illinois and entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 8 team in the country and a 2-seed in the West.

The Hawkeyes beat Grand Canyon comfortably before today’s loss to Oregon.

In 11 years under head coach Fran McCaffery, Iowa have yet to reach the Sweet 16. But he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Back to the drawing board.