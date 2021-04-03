College Basketball World Reacts To Jim Nantz’s Saturday Performance

You never could’ve guessed it during his call of Saturday’s Baylor-Houston Final Four game, but Jim Nantz is a Houston alum. Despite his allegiance to the program, he remained completely unbiased during his commentary.

College basketball fans everywhere were very impressed with Nantz’s unbiased call of the game. Even in the midst of a Baylor blowout, the CBS commentator remained high-spirited and complimentary of the Bears.

There’s no doubt Nantz, being the Houston fan he is, was dying on the inside watching his Cougars play so poorly. But he never let his fanhood get the best of him.

Hoops fans are praising Nantz for his tremendous call of the game on Saturday. Take a look below at what some fans have to say about the CBS commentator.

You couldn't tell that Jim Nantz is a Houston alum…that's how good he is. Plus, there's a part of him dying inside. — LaDarius Brown 🖋 (@ladarius_brown) April 3, 2021

Would not be able to stay as unbiased as Jim Nantz will be on the call today — #2 Barstool Houston (Basketball School) (@BarstoolCoogs) April 3, 2021

Jim Nantz waited his whole career to call a Final Four game with his alma mater and, well, — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) April 3, 2021

Jim Nantz, like many others, probably anticipated this result. Houston had a special run, but the Cougars had played only double-digit seeds up to the Final Four, including an Elite Eight match-up with the Oregon State Beavers.

Baylor, meanwhile, will advance to the championship game where it’ll take on either No. 1 seed Gonzaga or No. 11 seed UCLA. The Bulldogs have yet to be tested this tournament. They’re going to be a tough out, even for Baylor, who probably has the best set-up to take down the Zags.

UCLA, meanwhile, is one of the best stories of the tournament. The Bruins went from beating Michigan State in the play-in game to beating Michigan in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. We’ll see if they can keep their magic going this evening when they take on Gonzaga.