College Basketball World Reacts To Jim Nantz’s Saturday Performance

Jim Nantz at the 2016 Final Four.HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

You never could’ve guessed it during his call of Saturday’s Baylor-Houston Final Four game, but Jim Nantz is a Houston alum. Despite his allegiance to the program, he remained completely unbiased during his commentary.

College basketball fans everywhere were very impressed with Nantz’s unbiased call of the game. Even in the midst of a Baylor blowout, the CBS commentator remained high-spirited and complimentary of the Bears.

There’s no doubt Nantz, being the Houston fan he is, was dying on the inside watching his Cougars play so poorly. But he never let his fanhood get the best of him.

Hoops fans are praising Nantz for his tremendous call of the game on Saturday. Take a look below at what some fans have to say about the CBS commentator.

Jim Nantz, like many others, probably anticipated this result. Houston had a special run, but the Cougars had played only double-digit seeds up to the Final Four, including an Elite Eight match-up with the Oregon State Beavers.

Baylor, meanwhile, will advance to the championship game where it’ll take on either No. 1 seed Gonzaga or No. 11 seed UCLA. The Bulldogs have yet to be tested this tournament. They’re going to be a tough out, even for Baylor, who probably has the best set-up to take down the Zags.

UCLA, meanwhile, is one of the best stories of the tournament. The Bruins went from beating Michigan State in the play-in game to beating Michigan in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. We’ll see if they can keep their magic going this evening when they take on Gonzaga.


