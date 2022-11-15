College Basketball World Reacts To Juju Watkins' Commitment

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Juju Watkins of Sierra Canyon drives the ball against a Christ the King player during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jason Armond/Getty Images

Juju Watkins, the No. 1 women's basketball recruit in the 2023 class, will be taking her talents to USC. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that she will commit to the Trojans.

Watkins, a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, plays high school basketball at Sierra Canyon. Last season, she averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Wojnarowski said Watkins is considered a "generational basketball talent." She officially signed her national letter of intent on Tuesday.

Some basketball fans are frustrated that Wojnarowski announced where Watkins will play college basketball.

"You don’t even cover women’s basketball and then had the audacity to leak Juju’s decision before she even announced it on national tv. Weird…," one fan tweeted.

"Wow you took this girl's moment from her smh you are horrible," another fan wrote.

As for the move itself, the basketball world is excited to see what Watkins will do at USC.

"Big get for USC," one person said. "They need her."

Earlier this year, Watkins signed with Klutch Sports Group for NIL representation.

Watkins will be a star as soon as she steps on the hardwood at USC.