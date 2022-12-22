College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Video

Juwan Howard at Michigan.

Michigan's men's basketball program fell to North Carolina in a hotly-contested contest on Wednesday night.

The game was heated both on and off the floor.

Late in the game, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went off on the referees, before being restrained by some of his players. Howard did not appear to appreciate that.

"Don't f---ing touch me," he appeared to say.

Yikes.

"Michigan drops to 7-4 with 4 losses against all 4 projected NCAA teams they played in the non-conference. Juwan Howard is a sore loser," one fan wrote.

Howard has done a good job at Michigan, but he's now had a couple of heated sideline incidents.

"Seems like Juwan learned a lot from his suspension last year," one fan wrote.

"Unacceptable for a coach in my opinion. Even more so one with Howard’s track record. Seems more anger management is needed," one fan added.

"Juwan Howard is a terrible role model for young student athletes," another fan wrote.

Michigan dropped to 7-4 on the year with the loss on Wednesday night.