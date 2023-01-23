College Basketball World Reacts To LeBron's Announcement

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

According to a report from the weekend, Bronny James is believed to be down to three schools. Bronny's dad, however, is disputing that.

LeBron James says that his son can go to any school in the country, because he's good enough. LeBron believes that Bronny is ultimately considering five or six schools.

"I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to," LeBron said in an interview with The Oregonian. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he's good enough."

It's a bold claim, though he's probably right. What school is turning down LeBron's son?

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I guess that's how he got Oregon in the top 3 because they did not offer,' one fan wrote.

"This is the behavior that got Lori Loughlin in trouble,' one fan added.

"I love the nepotism!!!" one fan wrote.

"I'm so here for this nepotism. Unabashedly. Make the call for your kid, sir! Cuz this is what they've been doing for millennia," one fan added.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It'll be fun to see where Bronny James ends up.