College Basketball World Reacts To Louisville's Awful Performance Today

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Miami Redhawks at KFC YUM! Center on November 18, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville has entered early crisis mode following Tuesday's embarrassing loss in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The men's basketball team fell to 0-5 after a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville had more turnovers (18) than field goals (11) and assists (five) combined while committing 23 fouls and allowing 45 rebounds.

After beginning Kenny Payne's coaching tenure with three consecutive one-point defeats, the Cardinals have lost their last games by 26 and 32 points.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Tuesday marked Louisville's lowest point total in a game since 1981. The Cardinals are the ACC's first team to start 0-5 since Virginia in 1960.

Per CardChroncile's Mike Rutherford, they have 90 turnovers and 36 assists this season.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman said Payne is in store for "a long, long, long, long season." Meanwhile, The Athletic's Kyle Tucker wrote that he's "never seen anything quite like what's happening with Louisville."

Steve Rummage of 93.9 The Ville called Tuesday's loss "the worst Louisville Basketball game I've ever watched at this point."

Once a powerhouse under Rick Pitino, Louisville has gone three years without making the NCAA tournament and five years since its last March Madness win. Hired to lead his alma mater back to glory, Payne hasn't had a promising start.

Louisville will face Cincinnati on Wednesday unless the Bearcats overcome a 19-point deficit to defeat Ohio State in Tuesday's ongoing matchup.