College Basketball World Reacts To ‘March Madness’ News

The college basketball world received significant news surrounding the future of “March Madness” on Wednesday.

For years now, the NCAA has used March Madness to promote the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Unfortunately, that same promotion hasn’t been applied to the women’s college basketball tournament – until now.

The term March Madness will be applied to women’s college basketball this upcoming season. It’s a long overdue decision.

This is a big step in the right direction for women’s sports as a whole.

Here’s what ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel had to say about the NCAA’s decision:

“Starting this season, the term March Madness will also be used in marketing and branding the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament,” Voepel wrote, via ESPN.com. “In addition, a new budget format has been implemented for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

“Changes were sparked in large part because of recommendations made in the NCAA’s gender equity report released in August. The law firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was commissioned by the NCAA to do the report after controversy arose last spring about the unequal treatment of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including a huge disparity in the workout facility available for the women’s teams.”

Pretty much everyone’s saying the same thing about March Madness.

This should have been done long ago.

This is good but seems like it should have been done from the start lol https://t.co/clwpNq73CY — Tiffany (@tds444) September 29, 2021

Long overdue. About 30 years overdue https://t.co/JZLGqHCHzX — EJ (@EdwinJArocho) September 29, 2021

This awesome & very well deserved. I guess better late than never. This should get more National attention too!!! https://t.co/ruol5vkEax — Juan RC (@class_clown36) September 29, 2021

Can't believe it took this long. https://t.co/u6emasUSQL — Dan Sagerman (@sagermandan) September 29, 2021

What's baffling is that there are so many easy fixes to lift up women in sports. Some ideas I have: – put the WNBA on the main bar of sports at ESPN

– put the WNBA logo on their courts

– have a one shining moment for their cbb tourney

– partner w/companies for jersey patches https://t.co/AvC1A9qkVa — Ellie Lieberman (@ellieliebs) September 29, 2021

It took way too long, but the women’s tournament will finally be able to use March Madness to promote the postseason.

Let’s hope this furthers the reach of women’s sports in coming years.