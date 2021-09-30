The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To ‘March Madness’ News

A general view of the March Madness logo on center courtINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: A general view of the March Madness logo on center court is seen before the game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The college basketball world received significant news surrounding the future of “March Madness” on Wednesday.

For years now, the NCAA has used March Madness to promote the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Unfortunately, that same promotion hasn’t been applied to the women’s college basketball tournament – until now.

The term March Madness will be applied to women’s college basketball this upcoming season. It’s a long overdue decision.

This is a big step in the right direction for women’s sports as a whole.

Here’s what ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel had to say about the NCAA’s decision:

“Starting this season, the term March Madness will also be used in marketing and branding the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament,” Voepel wrote, via ESPN.com. “In addition, a new budget format has been implemented for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

“Changes were sparked in large part because of recommendations made in the NCAA’s gender equity report released in August. The law firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was commissioned by the NCAA to do the report after controversy arose last spring about the unequal treatment of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including a huge disparity in the workout facility available for the women’s teams.”

Pretty much everyone’s saying the same thing about March Madness.

This should have been done long ago.

It took way too long, but the women’s tournament will finally be able to use March Madness to promote the postseason.

Let’s hope this furthers the reach of women’s sports in coming years.

