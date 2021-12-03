The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Maryland, Mark Turgeon News

Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon screaming.COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 31: Head Coach Mark Turgeon of the Maryland Terrapins reacts after a foul is called on one of his players in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 31, 2016 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Maryland defeated Ohio State 66-61. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

College football’s coaching carousel has stolen the spotlight from the college hoops world as of late. However, Maryland hoops and head coach Mark Turgeon got in on the action on Friday afternoon.

Maryland athletics and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon “mutually” agreed to part ways on Friday afternoon.

Turgeon and the Terrapins were off to an ugly 5-3 start to the season. They’re in the midst of a two-game losing streak at the hands of Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Maryland will now turn to Danny Manning to take over as interim head coach.

“After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” said Turgeon, via UMTerps.com. “I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.

“Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you.”

Maryland fans saw this coming, but didn’t expect this to happen so soon.

Take a look at what college basketball fans are saying about Friday’s stunning Maryland basketball news.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next in Mark Turgeon’s career.

Maryland, meanwhile, will try and get back on track this Sunday vs. Northwestern.

 

