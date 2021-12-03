College Basketball World Reacts To Maryland, Mark Turgeon News

College football’s coaching carousel has stolen the spotlight from the college hoops world as of late. However, Maryland hoops and head coach Mark Turgeon got in on the action on Friday afternoon.

Maryland athletics and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon “mutually” agreed to part ways on Friday afternoon.

Turgeon and the Terrapins were off to an ugly 5-3 start to the season. They’re in the midst of a two-game losing streak at the hands of Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Maryland will now turn to Danny Manning to take over as interim head coach.

“After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” said Turgeon, via UMTerps.com. “I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.

“Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you.”

Maryland Athletics and Mark Turgeon mutually agree to part ways. https://t.co/gJqELsJb1J — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 3, 2021

Maryland fans saw this coming, but didn’t expect this to happen so soon.

Take a look at what college basketball fans are saying about Friday’s stunning Maryland basketball news.

This is probably the best news for @TerrapinHoops the talent we had returning, the additions we got from the transfer portal, we have a a talented team that has not played to their potential! I am happy that Danny Manning is getting the opportunity to turn this ship around! https://t.co/Xm4XpUSFmY — Trav (@t_wayne1133) December 3, 2021

Uuuhhhh firing your coach in early December???? Yikes https://t.co/MRus0vqqM8 — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) December 3, 2021

Hope Coach Turgeon has success where ever he lands. He was never able to get it done at Univ of Maryland. It was time for a change. https://t.co/AGBbFV8mKy — Quiet Chaos (@QC19741) December 3, 2021

Big news out of College Park. Mark Turgeon is out and Danny Manning is stepping in as interim. https://t.co/ndbi2K0F0n — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 3, 2021

Is this the basketball equivalent of USC firing Clay Helton after 2 games? https://t.co/3oa09A2kXr — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2021

So basketball firings are going like football, cool cool. https://t.co/1HliNBVRv4 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 3, 2021

Good luck to coach. I think he is a great man. BRING BACK BINO! https://t.co/dpkNfLg3Rz — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 3, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next in Mark Turgeon’s career.

Maryland, meanwhile, will try and get back on track this Sunday vs. Northwestern.