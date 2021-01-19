College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament’s New Schedule

The schedule for the 2021 NCAA Tournament was released Tuesday afternoon, and it looks plenty different from past iterations.

For one, the First Four will take place on the Thursday after Selection Sunday, with the first round being played Friday and Saturday. That means that the second round will actually take place Sunday and Monday as opposed to Saturday and Sunday.

Also, the Sweet Sixteen will take place on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. As a result, the Elite Eight will be played on a Monday and Tuesday.

These are the alterations that have been made as the entire tournament shifts to the state of Indiana due to COVID-19. After missing out on March Madness totally last year, we’re not complaining.

This seems to be the general consensus from around the college basketball world as well.

I love this format. Making Sweet 16 standalone games is terrific. https://t.co/JdI2DwhQ5o — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 19, 2021

Biggest takeaways regarding March Madness schedule: – The best four days in sports (first weekend of the tournament) will be Fri-Mon this year instead of Thu-Sun. – Sweet 16 will not overlap, which most likely means we get day games in the second weekendhttps://t.co/AIXOp8pTrm — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) January 19, 2021

NCAA Tournament schedule. Just inject it all in my veins. #MarchMadness – First Four: Thursday, March 18

– First Round: March 19-20

– Second Round: March 21-22

– Sweet 16: March 27-28

– Elite Eight: March 29-30

– Final Four: April 3 and 5 — Tony Patelis (@CollegeHoopNews) January 19, 2021

The first and second round of the NCAA Tournament being from Friday through Monday will be strange. Regional finals being on Monday and Tuesday will be very strange. The NCAA Tournament actually happening this year will be very good.https://t.co/U2XOxDYSPB — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) January 19, 2021

We’re less than two months away from Selection Sunday and the start of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The countdown can officially be started with today’s scheduling news.