College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament’s New Schedule

An overhead view of the March Madness midcourt logo ahead of a tipoff during the NCAA Tournament.TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Opening tip off between Montell McRae of Buffalo and Romello White of Arizona State during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The schedule for the 2021 NCAA Tournament was released Tuesday afternoon, and it looks plenty different from past iterations.

For one, the First Four will take place on the Thursday after Selection Sunday, with the first round being played Friday and Saturday. That means that the second round will actually take place Sunday and Monday as opposed to Saturday and Sunday.

Also, the Sweet Sixteen will take place on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. As a result, the Elite Eight will be played on a Monday and Tuesday.

These are the alterations that have been made as the entire tournament shifts to the state of Indiana due to COVID-19. After missing out on March Madness totally last year, we’re not complaining.

This seems to be the general consensus from around the college basketball world as well.

We’re less than two months away from Selection Sunday and the start of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The countdown can officially be started with today’s scheduling news.


