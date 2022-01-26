College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament News

We’re still a few months away from March Madness, but there was some news that emerged this afternoon relative to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports caught up with NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt. During their conversation, Gavitt had an update on this year’s Tournament.

Gavitt revealed that teams need to play at least 25 games this season to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee voted on this threshold.

Although this is a major decision, the college basketball world seems to be on board with it.

“This seems right,” Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated said. “Only 9 D1 teams have played fewer than 15 games so far, and none have played under 13. Cancellations are declining. Everyone should get to 25… and if someone doesn’t, committee can give waiver. Want to encourage teams to make up games/discourage gamesmanship.”

“Glad to hear this,” a college basketball fan responded to the news. “Any team that can’t get to 25 games this season doesn’t deserve to be in the tournament, regardless of circumstances, and especially at-large teams.”

“Wow, this is a big surprise,” another fan said.

As of now, the NCAA feels pretty confident about where it’s at when it comes to the men’s basketball tournament.

“We’ve gone back to the original playbook,” Gavitt told CBS Sports. “This year’s tournament is being planned and executed like it was pre-pandemic.”