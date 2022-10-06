College Basketball World Reacts To Preseason Top 25 Rankings

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the second half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With the 2022-23 college basketball season just around the corner, ESPN's Jeff Borzello unveiled his "Way-Too-Early Top 25."

Borzello has North Carolina ranked No. 1 in the country. This shouldn't really surprise fans.

The Tar Heels will bring back four starters from last year's squad in Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot. They also added a marquee transfer in Pete Nance.

The No. 2 team on Borzello's list is Gonzaga. Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton will anchor this year's roster.

Houston, Kentucky and Duke round out the top five for Borzello.

Of course, Borzello's early top 25 sparked a debate on social media.

"Duke should have to play at least three true road games under its new coach before it can even be considered for the Top 25," one fan tweeted. "It is known."

"I don’t think Kansas has any business being ranked this high but they have one of the 10 best coaches ever which I suppose should grant you some leeway," another fan wrote.

"You once again woefully undervalue Michigan who has the best, most dominant player in the league returning," one person said. "Seems like you only saw the two good games Indiana played in the Big 10 tourney rather than their entire season. Very young, but a top recruiting class & good portal work."

The full top 25 from Borzello can be seen here.

Get your popcorn ready, because we're just a month away from the official tipoff of the college basketball season.