College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Transfer News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 11: Jose Perez #15 of the Manhattan Jaspers shoots over Branden Carlson #25 and Lazar Stefanovic #20 during the first half of their game December 11, 2021 at the Jon M Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Manhattan basketball standout Jose Perez picked a new program on Sunday, days after entering the transfer portal.

Perez is headed to West Virginia to continue his career. The star guard went looking for a new school after Manhattan dismissed head coach Steve Masiello last Tuesday, two weeks before the start of the regular season.

Perez chose the Mountaineers tonight over NC State, TCU, NC State, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech.

"Perez tells me that he expects to be eligible this season," said CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.

"Tuesday (3:30 pm) - Jose Perez enters transfer portal after HC dismissed at Manhattan Tuesday (10:00 pm) - West Virginia makes contact Sunday (5:00 pm) - Perez commits to WVU," said WVSports.com's Ethan Bock. "Credit to the WVU coaching staff, especially with the crazy amount of teams that went after him."

"Jose Perez to West Virginia is interesting," added college hoops writer Sean Paul. "I’m concerned with the Mountaineers lack of shooting but Perez doesn’t answer those questions."

"Dang WVU actually adds some offensive talent getting Manhattan’s Jose Perez, going to be a tough guard on Nov 11," contributed a rival Pitt fan.

West Virginia will be the fourth school for Perez, who spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb before transferring to Marquette for the 2020-21 campaign.

He then moved on to Manhattan, where he averaged 18.9 points per game last season and entered this year as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year.