College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Bronny James News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Bronny James will play college basketball, but if he does, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to wind up at a big-time program.

However, a surprising school is reportedly making a push to sign the four-star combo guard.

According to Adam Zagoria, Rutgers is making a push for the class of 2023 recruit.

“One school making an unexpected push to recruit James is Rutgers, a basketball striver.” college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria wrote for the New York Times. “As far-fetched as it might seem, Rutgers is hoping Coach Steve Pikiell’s strong record of development — turning lightly regarded recruits such as Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson into decorated Big Ten players — carries some appeal to James.

“As amusing as Bronny in Piscataway might be, Peach Jam has provided a window into what it might look like.”

The basketball world would be pretty surprised if that ends up happening.

"Could you imagine," one fan wrote.

"Even at his current ranking, they’ll never get him," another fan added.

"Jersey hoops needs this for real," one fan added.

Where do you see Bronny James ending up?