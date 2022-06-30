College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Coach Firing

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 16: A referee holds the ball in the second half of the game between the Bryant University Bulldogs and the Wright State Raiders during the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 16, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

College basketball head coaching firings in late June are extremely rare, but we reportedly got one on Wednesday.

According to a report from CBS Sports, LIU-Brooklyn has fired its head coach, Derek Kellogg.

The college basketball world is pretty stunned.

College basketball reporters aren't happy with the move.

"The decision to fire Derek Kellogg this late in the off-season is simply unfair to the student athletes & the family of Kellogg. Why make the decision THIS late? Long Island’s season ended on March 5th. That was 116 days ago," one fan tweeted.

"Firing Derek Kellogg on June 29? C'mon, LIU. What the hell are we doing here?" Jeff Goodman added.

"LIU got rid of Jack Perri coming off a 13-5 league record, now they move on from Derek Kellogg after finishing 12-6. Unless there's something off the court that I'm not aware of, this is a head scratcher. I feel for the players on the current roster," Matt Mauro tweeted.

The program, meanwhile, will now be led by former NBA star Rod Strickland.