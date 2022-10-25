College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Firing News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 11: Steve Masiello head coach of the Manhattan Jaspers questions a call during the second half of their game against the Utah Utes December 11, 2021 at the Jon M Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) Chris Gardner/Getty Images

It's not often you see a college basketball program fire its head coach less than two weeks before the first game of the season.

That's exactly what Manhattan College did on Tuesday though, firing head men's coach Steve Masiello after 11 seasons. Assistant RaShawn Stores will be the interim head coach, according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Masiello was heading into the final year of his contract, and was looking for an extension, per Braziller. When he didn't get one, this was the direction things went in.

After three winning seasons, two MAAC Tournament championships, two NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the CBI in his first four campaigns, Masiello did not post a winning record in his final seven years with Manhattan.

Still, it's a little surprising to see this move made right now, and fans and analysts seem to agree.

"That timing is, interesting?" tweeted former New Britain Herald writer Matt Straub.

"This is wild. I can't recall a coach getting fired this close to a season," said WMTWTV's James Corrigan.

"WOW. I cannot remember a coaching change this close to the season. Wild," wrote Twitter user @SkinsHoops86.

"Surprising news and timing," echoed News 12 BX's Greg Thompson. "Also interesting it’s not associate HC Matt Grady getting the interim tag, like he did when the diploma situation happened. Instead it’s the @AHAthletics1909 alum Stores."

"Manhattan was ranked second in the preseason polls. Absolute #maacsports nuke dropped here," exclaimed Shaun Chornobroff of The Rider News.

With Stores leading the way, Manhattan will open its 2022-23 season against VCU on November 7.