College Basketball World Reacts To The Kevin Ollie News

Former UConn star and head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie is about to get paid. The 2014 NCAA champion has won his arbitration case against his alma mater.

Ollie is owed more than $11.1 million in the next 10 business days, according to his attorneys. The arbitrator, Mark Irvings, ruled that UConn violated a collective bargaining agreement when it fired Ollie for “just cause” in March 2018 after six seasons.

It was later revealed that UConn had committed NCAA violations under Ollie’s watch. Ollie filed an internal grievance alleging “disparate treatment” because his predecessor and former coach Jim Calhoun was not let go despite NCAA violations of his own.

After today’s news, it looks like a lot of UConn fans are happy that Ollie got his money while also being glad the entire ordeal is behind them.

Just got a call. Kevin Ollie has won his arbitration case with UConn. Full stop payment of $11M. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) January 20, 2022

My opinion on Kevin Ollie, always and forever: 1) I was thrilled when he was hired

2) Thank you for 2014 forever

3) I'm super bummed it didn't work out

4) He deserved to be let go but UConn should have paid him

5) The program is in a good place now, and I hope Kevin is too — Husky enthusiast (@NoEscalators) January 20, 2022

Just gonna throw it out there and say not many people are gonna have a better next 10 (business) days than Kevin Ollie https://t.co/qXuJJwFSjV — Pat O'Rourke (@patorourke_29) January 20, 2022

Kevin Ollie when that $11M hits pic.twitter.com/HCWbvzNiTS — Big East Bets (@BigEastBets) January 20, 2022

As much as 2013 and 2014 were freaking incredible, Kevin Ollie was a bad coach. He deserved to be fired by the time it happened. But, holy shit, did UConn quite literally fumble the bag. What a disaster. — Tim (@TimFromUConn) January 20, 2022

Probably the 2nd best day of Kevin Ollie’s life https://t.co/Ts3bkYF3lM — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) January 20, 2022

Good for Kevin Ollie. UConn did that man dirty. https://t.co/hBEEDCnUII — Petey Buckets (@peteybuckets) January 20, 2022

Marty Byrde cleaning $11M for the cartel so UConn can pay off Kevin Ollie is not the direction I thought I’d see the final season of Ozark taking https://t.co/f5IslHN6To — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) January 20, 2022

Happy belated 2022! My guy Kevin Ollie with a slam dunk ! https://t.co/aSFKXJUZbO — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) January 20, 2022

Kevin Ollie can now afford one (1) Bored Ape — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) January 20, 2022

Ollie is now the head coach of Overtime Elite a league designed for top prospects between 16 and 18 years old.

A former standout player for the Huskies, he enjoyed a long NBA career before becoming an assistant coach under Calhoun in 2010. After two seasons, he succeeded his mentor and guided UConn over the next six years.

Under Ollie, the Huskies won the 2014 national championship and also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2016.