The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To The Kevin Ollie News

Kevin Ollie looking upset.TUCSON, AZ - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Ollie of the Connecticut Huskies reacts during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on December 21, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 73-58. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former UConn star and head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie is about to get paid. The 2014 NCAA champion has won his arbitration case against his alma mater.

Ollie is owed more than $11.1 million in the next 10 business days, according to his attorneys. The arbitrator, Mark Irvings, ruled that UConn violated a collective bargaining agreement when it fired Ollie for “just cause” in March 2018 after six seasons.

It was later revealed that UConn had committed NCAA violations under Ollie’s watch. Ollie filed an internal grievance alleging “disparate treatment” because his predecessor and former coach Jim Calhoun was not let go despite NCAA violations of his own.

After today’s news, it looks like a lot of UConn fans are happy that Ollie got his money while also being glad the entire ordeal is behind them.

Ollie is now the head coach of Overtime Elite a league designed for top prospects between 16 and 18 years old.

A former standout player for the Huskies, he enjoyed a long NBA career before becoming an assistant coach under Calhoun in 2010. After two seasons, he succeeded his mentor and guided UConn over the next six years.

Under Ollie, the Huskies won the 2014 national championship and also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.