College Basketball World Reacts To The Rick Pitino News

Rick Pitino will be sticking around at Iona for a bit longer. According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, the two sides are working on a lifetime contract.

The Gaels hired Pitino as their coach in 2020. In his first season with the program, he led Iona to the NCAA Tournament.

Iona still has some work to do this season in order to reach its ultimate goals, but Pitino’s squad has been awfully impressive so far. In fact, the team owns an 18-3 record heading into Friday’s game against Canisius.

While the exact terms of Pitino’s contract aren’t out yet, there are plenty of college basketball fans who believe a lifetime contract is a no-brainer decision for Iona.

“Lot of big time coaches can win at Kentucky or Louisville, great jobs, big budgets, national recruiting. But how many high major coaches can go from there to Iona and win right away? Pitino is different,” a college basketball fan tweeted.

Of course, there are some fans who do not believe Pitino will remain with Iona for life.

“Feel like Lifetime should be in quotes there,” one fan said.

“Don’t let that fool you, the lifetime contract is just additional leverage,” another fan said.

Following the Gaels win this past Sunday, Pitino told his players that he’d love to get another 200 wins at Iona.

If Pitino stays healthy, he might just lead Iona to 200 wins during his tenure there.