College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday

The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball.

This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Making the loss even more remarkable is the fact Eastern Illinois outscored the home team 55-38 in the second half. Iowa also entered the game as 32-point favorites.

"Several bookmakers are calling Iowa’s loss to Eastern Illinois as a 32-point favorite the biggest college basketball point-spread upset in at least 30 years," tweeted CBS Sports' Chris Hassel.

"Worst loss of the McCaffery era by the KenPom metric (Panthers #356)," said Iowa writer Chad Leistikow.

"Yesterday we had SEC teams losing matinee games. Today, Iowa falls to Eastern Illinois. Something about these afternoon games lead to wackiness," added Heat Check's Brian Rauf.

At 8-4 with almost the entire Big Ten slate ahead of them, Iowa does have plenty of time to make up for this loss.

It's going to leave a pretty nasty stain on their resume though, and the Hawkeyes have to hope it won't cost them come Selection Sunday in March.