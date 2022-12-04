College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday.

Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening.

The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked.

"College Basketball. Where the unexpected becomes the ordinary," Jon Rothstein tweeted.

The Huskers took down their in-state rivals with a massive upset win on Sunday.

Nebraska was led by its defense today.

"Fred Hoiberg has ALWAYS won with offense. Today, he played at Creighton --- one of the best offensive teams in the country --- and led Nebraska to a win with a style that would make Dick Bennett envious. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball," one fan added.

"Trev Alberts’ Nebraska has now beaten Iowa in football and Creighton in basketball in a span of nine days. The Huskers just beat the seventh-ranked Jays 63-53 in Omaha. That was Nebraska’s first regular-season win at Creighton since 1995," another fan wrote.

"UPSET!! Nebraska 63, Creighton 53. Biggest win of the Fred Hoiberg era. Sam Griesel & Derrick Walker combine for 40 points," one fan added.

"Creighton just lost at home to Nebraska. Seriously," one fan added.

"Fred Hoiberg’s game plan was exquisite and his players executed it exceptionally well. Had to be a fistfight and it was. Had to slow pace, and they did. Nebraska wins in Omaha for first time since 2004," another fan wrote.

Well done, Huskers!