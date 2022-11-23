College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Upset

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: General view of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 93-89. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Patrick Ewing era at Georgetown...well, it's not going very well.

The 2021-22 men's basketball season was a pretty big disaster and the 2022-23 campaign is off to a terrible start, as well.

Wednesday might've been rock bottom, though. Georgetown stunned the college basketball world by losing to American.

Yikes.

"I don’t care who wasn’t playing, Georgetown just lost to American. Hoyas have now lost 3 of last 4 to Northwestern, LMU and now American. The Patrick Ewing Coaching Era has been nothing short of a complete disaster," Jeff Goodman tweeted.

"Georgetown gotta fire Pat Ewing," one fan added.

This is American's first win over Georgetown since the 1981 season. Oof.

"Well this tweet made me to look at the Georgetown score and…yeah, it’s time. Failed experiment," Dan Wolken wrote.

"Georgetown loses a buy game to American. The epitome of brutality," Jon Rothstein added.

It might be time to make the call, Georgetown.